Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed as Hollywood’s ‘living soap opera’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for ‘tainting’ the Royal Family’s image by behaving like the “greatest living soap opera.”



This accusation has been issued by royal expert and journalist Charles Rae.

He made the admission in a chat with GB News and was quoted saying, “This is the greatest ever living soap opera that we have, and have had for many many years.”

“Given that what has been going on in the Royal Family, with the war between Harry and Meghan and everyone else, it is important that when they come over, and whether or not they see the Queen or William and Catherine, I mean it's very important given, as well, that in the background is this book or memoir.”

“We don't know what's in it but there's suggestions that it's going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”

“So it is quite important. What amazes me is this is a guy who thinks Britain is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, yet he announces, practically a month before he's coming over, [that] he's coming over. It's ridiculous.”