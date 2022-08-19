Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed as Hollywood’s ‘living soap opera’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for ‘tainting’ the Royal Family’s image by behaving like the “greatest living soap opera.”
This accusation has been issued by royal expert and journalist Charles Rae.
He made the admission in a chat with GB News and was quoted saying, “This is the greatest ever living soap opera that we have, and have had for many many years.”
“Given that what has been going on in the Royal Family, with the war between Harry and Meghan and everyone else, it is important that when they come over, and whether or not they see the Queen or William and Catherine, I mean it's very important given, as well, that in the background is this book or memoir.”
“We don't know what's in it but there's suggestions that it's going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”
“So it is quite important. What amazes me is this is a guy who thinks Britain is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, yet he announces, practically a month before he's coming over, [that] he's coming over. It's ridiculous.”
Victoria Beckham's latest promotion comes amid multi-million dollar debt claims on her beauty brand
Angelina Jolie's outing came after an old assault claim against her ex-husband Brad Pitt comes into the spotlight
Rob recently acted as a support system for his family amid their tumultuous defamation lawsuit against his...
North West asked mom Kim Kardashian to delete the hilarious filtered Instagram video
Bella Hadid said she would have loved to grow up and be with her dad and practice Islam and Muslim culture
Trevor Noah speaks on how society in digital age is quick to give verdicts