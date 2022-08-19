 
Friday August 19, 2022
Angelina Jolie injuries from Brad Pitt brawl disclosed to FBI: Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways after 12 years of togetherness

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Angelina Jolie has seemingly detailed her fight with Brad Pitt to  FBI via graphic proofs.

The actress, who anonymously filed a report against her allegedly abusive ex-husband, also added additional pictorials featuring her bruises.

The couple's separation was triggered by a 2016 fight during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The husband and wife were also accompanied by their kids.

Jolie and Pitt share kids Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The Bullet Train star, who had been drinking during those times, allegedly took his wife to the restroom where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her."

After punching the ceiling four times, Pitt said: “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

One of their kids then reacted: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!” according to the report. Pitt then went on to hit the child, but was eventually held back by Jolie.

Meanwhile, of the report, a source close to Pitt declared Jolie is trying to 'inflict the most amount of pain' for her ex-husband.