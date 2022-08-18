Shahbaz Gill shifted to PIMS, undergoes medical tests

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill seen lying on a hospital's bed with an oxygen mask on. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The medical examination of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was underway at the PIMS Hospital, sources said early Thursday morning, after the politician was shifted to the medical facility due to "breathing" issues.



Adiala jail authorities handed over Gill — who has been behind the bars since over a week now in a sedition case — to the Islamabad Police late on Tuesday night following a heated standoff over his custody. The handover was ordered by a district and sessions court earlier in the day.

At the PIMS's cardiac centre, doctors conducted his initial medical checkup. Different tests, including blood tests and ECG were also conducted.

The sources said that Gill's oxygen saturation level was recorded at 97. For normal people, a pulse oximeter reading for oxygen saturation level is between 95% and 100%. Moreover, a sample for COVID-19 diagnostic testing was also sent to the laboratory.



They said that Gill's health condition was found satisfactory in the initial medical examination, citing doctors.

However, an overall medical report will be prepared shortly and decision on whether to discharge the PTI leader from the hospital will be made after the medical report is received.

Sources further stated that the Islamabad Police had handed over Gill to jail authorities in good health.

'Gill's life in danger'

Meanwhile, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that Gill's "life is in danger". He had earlier confirmed that the politician's health was fine.

Dogar said that the Punjab Police tried to shift Gill to a nearby hospital but Islamabad Police shifted him to the federal capital under Rangers supervision.

"Gill was also tortured under Islamabad Police's custody," Dogar claimed.

He said that Gill's condition had improved during the last three days but he was still depressed.

"His [Gill] condition deteriorated when he knew that he was again being handed over to Islamabad Police."