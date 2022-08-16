Meghan Markle is a 'ruthless social climber’ who makes ‘strategic besties’

Meghan Markle has been accused of being a ‘ruthless social climber’ who strikes up friendships with ‘strategic’ people to get benefits by a royal expert, as per Los Angeles Times’ review of author Tina Brown’s book The Palace Papers.
According to the Times, Brown appears to believe that Meghan struck up friendships with important people in Hollywood like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney after her engagement to Prince Harry by virtue of her newfound royal connection.
In fact, as per Brown, Meghan and Harry’s wedding guest list painted a “portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit.”
It is pertinent to mention that it has earlier been reported that George and his wife Amal Clooney, who attended Harry and Meghan’s 2018 nuptials, told a fellow guest that they ‘don’t know’ the royal couple.
The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes’ creator happy to include Viola Davis in their cast
Jury selection began on Monday in the latest case
Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' bagged the Best Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt travelled to Italy earlier this month
The Academy released the letter as it announced that Littlefeather has been invited to speak at its film museum in Los...
Amber Heard on hunt for a new beau after being shunned by Elon Musk?