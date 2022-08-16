Meghan Markle is a 'ruthless social climber’ who makes ‘strategic besties’

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of being a ‘ruthless social climber’ who strikes up friendships with ‘strategic’ people to get benefits by a royal expert, as per Los Angeles Times’ review of author Tina Brown’s book The Palace Papers.



According to the Times, Brown appears to believe that Meghan struck up friendships with important people in Hollywood like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney after her engagement to Prince Harry by virtue of her newfound royal connection.

Meghan Markle was accused of being a ‘ruthless social climber’ by a royal expert

In fact, as per Brown, Meghan and Harry’s wedding guest list painted a “portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit.”

It is pertinent to mention that it has earlier been reported that George and his wife Amal Clooney, who attended Harry and Meghan’s 2018 nuptials, told a fellow guest that they ‘don’t know’ the royal couple.