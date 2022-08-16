Brooklyn Beckham makes her mom Victoria feel jealous with shocking admission?

Brooklyn Beckham is making all efforts to keep his new bride Nicola Peltz happy amid rumours of the actress ' rift with Victoria Beckham.

The 23-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria was recently interviewed for People where he revealed some interesting things about cooking and the food his new wife Nicola Peltz eats.

The chef seemingly made his mom feel jealous by revealing that he loves to cook for his wife, saying: “I like to cook a lot, she loves angel hair noodles with pink sauce. But she also loves the spaghetti bolognese I make her, it takes about eight hours to make the sauce.”

Nicola Peltz was quick to gush over him, writing in the comments, “You are literally the sweetest person I’ve ever met @brooklynpeltzbeckham love you man.”

However, Brooklyn's fans took it as surprise amid rumours of rift between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham.