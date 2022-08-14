Blackpink unveils official release date for highly-anticipated 'Born Pink' album

BLACKPINK influence reaches far beyond the borders of South Korea, encouraging individuality and bringing joy to many around the world.

Now, the K-pop girls is ready to kick off their comeback with new album Born Pink, on September 16.

Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared the release date for its new single Pink Venom that drops on August 19.



Fans have been patiently waiting for two years for this album.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the trailer has racked up more than 20 million views since its release.

In their years as successful K-pop artists, the girl group has sold out arenas and collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

