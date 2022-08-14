 
Sunday August 14, 2022
Blackpink unveils official release date for highly-anticipated 'Born Pink' album

Blackpink official release date for 'Born Pink' album and fans are over the moon in excitement

By Web Desk
August 14, 2022
BLACKPINK  influence reaches far beyond the borders of  South Korea,  encouraging individuality and bringing joy to many around the world. 

Now, the K-pop girls is ready to kick off their comeback with new album Born Pink, on  September 16.

Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared the release date for its new single Pink Venom that drops    on August 19.

 Fans have been patiently waiting for two years for this album.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the trailer has racked up more than 20 million views  since its release.

In their years as successful K-pop artists, the girl group has sold out arenas and collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B.