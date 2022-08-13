‘Eroded’ Prince Harry ‘a global assault’ on the ‘very meaning of democracy’

Prince Harry’s credibility has just been called into question, following the ‘pitiful’ UN speech turn-up.
The entire backlash has been issued by Sky News Australia commentator Daisy Cousens.
She criticized Prince Harry’s entire UN performance and branded it a “global assault” on democracy and freedom, with “all the lamenting.”
According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom.”
She even referenced Tom Bower’s new memoir and concluded by shockingly claiming, “Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated.”
