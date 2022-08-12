As promised, Dubai Crown Prince meets Pakistani delivery rider

After giving a Pakistani ex-pat Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem a surprise call, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has met with the man, reported Khaleej Times.
Ghafoor, who is a delivery rider, had impressed Sheikh Hamdan with his act of kindness that was posted by someone on social media.
As promised, Sheikh Hamdan met the hero rider as soon as he got back to the UAE from the UK on Thursday.
The crown prince took to Twitter to share a photo with Abdul Ghafoor which he captioned: "An honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed."
Sheikh Hamdan had his arm on Abdul Ghafoor's shoulder who was seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt.
Abdul Ghafoor got viral last month when someone posted his video of removing two concrete bricks from busy traffic after which Sheikh Hamdan asked people about the man.
