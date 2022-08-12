 
Friday August 12, 2022
World

As promised, Dubai Crown Prince meets Pakistani delivery rider

Sheikh Hamdan last month promised to meet delivery rider after being impressed by viral video of him removing two concrete bricks from busy traffic

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
Abdul Ghafoor (r), Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (l).—Instagram.
Abdul Ghafoor (r), Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan (l).—Instagram.

After giving a Pakistani ex-pat Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem a surprise call, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has met with the man, reported Khaleej Times.

Ghafoor, who is a delivery rider, had impressed Sheikh Hamdan with his act of kindness that was posted by someone on social media. 

As promised, Sheikh Hamdan met the hero rider as soon as he got back to the UAE from the UK on Thursday.

The crown prince took to Twitter to share a photo with Abdul Ghafoor which he captioned: "An honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed."

Sheikh Hamdan had his arm on Abdul Ghafoor's shoulder who was seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt.

Abdul Ghafoor got viral last month when someone posted his video of removing two concrete bricks from busy traffic after which Sheikh Hamdan asked people about the man. 