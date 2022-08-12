BTS Jimin, BLACKPINK Lisa leave fans excited with rumoured music collab

BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa go viral on the internet for dropping hints of their new collaboration

BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa went viral on the internet after their names appeared together on Hot Trending Songs on the U.S Billboard chart on August 9.

The aforementioned chart shared the list of trending songs which included the solo debut of Lisa, LALISA.

As per the reports of Music Mundial, fans pointed out that Jimin's name appeared on Lisa's song as a featuring artist; however, it was all just a mistake.

The ARMYs and BLINKs labelled it as a mistake made by the site as, apparently, the site incorrectly credited the songs to the wrong artists or members.

Despite this speculation, the fans still became excited about the possibility of a collaboration between their favourite idols, which would undoubtedly be a massive hit on the charts.