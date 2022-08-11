Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao join Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ screening

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently attended the premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently attended the premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha along with their current and former spouses; Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The pictures from the event came out yesterday, as per Pinkvilla, and Kareena could be seen wearing an elegant white-coloured shalwar-kameez along with matching jootis and a black bindi.

On the other hand, Aamir wore a white coloured t-shirt layered with a pink shirt.

Meanwhile, Kiran was seen wearing a green and beige coloured maxi with a pair of black boots whereas, Saif looked dapper in a blue shirt with black denim and brown shoes.

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11. The film will be clashing at the box office together with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.