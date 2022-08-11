'Forever chemical' in cookware, makeup can cause liver cancer

Person cooking. Photo: Unsplash

A new research study published in JHEP Reports has found an association between liver cancer and exposure to "forever chemicals" which are compounds that do not naturally break down.

The study conducted by scientists from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California (USC) talks about a group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

These chemicals are found in several industrial and consumer products like takeaway containers, non-stick pans, textiles, and even makeup.

The team of researchers found that exposure to PFAS increased the chances of liver cancer by 4.5 times.

Researchers said that the chemical has the power to disrupt the liver's functions and can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

"This is the first study in humans to show that PFAS are linked with liver cancer," said co-author Jesse Goodrich.



The study pointed out that the chemicals are linked mainly to the most common type of liver cancer which is non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma.

Experts used human samples from the Multiethnic Cohort Study from the University of Hawaii. Out of their sample, 50 participants were chosen who had eventually developed liver cancer.

Blood samples that were taken before the cancer diagnosis were compared to 50 people who had not developed cancer.