Enas Taleb: Iraqi actress suing Economist for portraying her as 'fat'

An Iraqi talk show host and actress said she was suing the Economist newspaper for using her picture in an article talking about"fat" Arab women, reported the BBC.
Enas Taleb said that the picture was used without consent and also claimed that it had been photoshopped.
The article which was about Arab women being "fatter" than men, was published in July. Titled "Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World", the article used Taleb's nine-month-old photograph.
She said that she had started legal action in the UK.
In the article, the author argued that poverty could be one reason why women were fat while social restrictions keeping them home could be another.
"Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with ample curves (pictured), as the ideal of beauty," BBC quoted the article.
Taleb remarked that the write-up was an insult to Arab women, especially Iraqis.
