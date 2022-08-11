 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton and Prince William's popularity questioned

Kate Middleton and Prince William's popularity questioned

By Web Desk
August 11, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince Williams popularity questioned

Prince William and Kate Middleton are considered the most popular royals in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached 13 million followers on Instagram on Prince George's eight birthday last year.

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams popularity questioned

They have yet to hit 14 million mark days after Prince George turned nine.

The royal couple is also far from getting one million subscribers on their YouTube channel, which they launched in May last year.