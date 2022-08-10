Netflix: 'MO' heartfelt comedy series trailer, Release date, cast & more

Netflix released an official trailer of the heartfelt comedy series MO just a few hours prior.
The series is based on the life of comedian Mohammed Amer as Mo Najjar.
Amer is a refugee who moves from Palestine to Houston, Texas, and hustles to gain American citizenship.
The MO series is produced by A24 and created by Mohammad Amer, with the other creator Ramy Youssef.
The eight-episode series will be released on August 24.
The series tells the story of Mo Najjar, played by Amer, who Netflix describes as "a man who’s learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to US citizenship".
Additionally, it depicts difficulties that asylum seekers have, including encounters with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The series is being praised online as a "Major moment for Palestinian representation" even before it is released.
