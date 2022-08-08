UN Security Council to meet over Gaza crisis

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Gaza, where a truce is holding between members of Islamic Jihad and Israel after three days of deadly conflict.
China, which holds the presidency of the Security Council in August, announced the emergency meeting on Saturday, with Ambassador Zhang Jun expressing his concern over Gaza's worst fighting since an 11-day war last year.
Ahead of the meeting, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan accused Islamic Jihad of using Gazans as human shields.
Israel had since Friday launched a heavy aerial and artillery bombardment in Gaza.
An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached late Sunday ended the intense fighting that killed 44 people, including 15 children, and wounded 360 in the enclave according to Gaza's health ministry.
Both sides have reserved the right to respond if the ceasefire is violated.
The Security Council's consultations will take place on Monday afternoon in New York. No statement is expected after the meeting, several diplomatic sources have said.
Authors of a recent study said that despite male death rates being higher in all age groups, they outlived females
Chinese military exercises around Taiwan are set to disrupt one of the world´s busiest shipping zones
Russia accused Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire and vowed to stabilise situation
The 64-year-old was chosen for Hong Kong's top job earlier this year after running unopposed, with his campaign...
Conceived using sperm from an anonymous donor, Canadian filmmaker Barry Stevens is curious to look for his family...
Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency and the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in...