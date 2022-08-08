TTP commander Umar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Umar Khalid Khorasani of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. — Geo News

A commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Umar Khalid Khorasani, has been killed in Paktika province of Afghanistan, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to the news channel, along with Khorasani, two more commanders of the banned outfit were also killed, namely Hafiz Daulat and Mufti Hassan.

TTP sources confirmed the deaths to Geo News. They said that the three commanders were traveling in a vehicle in Birmal area of ​​Paktika province when their vehicle hit a land mine.

The sources added that the three commanders were stationed in Afghanistan's Kunar province and went to Birmal for talks.



