 
close
Sunday August 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal in CWG

Olympian sets new CWG record of 90.18m throw and becomes first Pakistani to hold record

By Faizan Lakhani
August 08, 2022
Athlete Arshad Nadeem. —reporter
Athlete Arshad Nadeem. —reporter

Pakistan bagged another gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) as the star athlete Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the Javelin throw competition.

During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw.

In the second attempt, Arshad broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the in fourth attempt to remain on top of the list.

Related Stories

In the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

Arshad Nadeem beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m

This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan.