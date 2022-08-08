Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal in CWG

Athlete Arshad Nadeem. —reporter

Pakistan bagged another gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) as the star athlete Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the Javelin throw competition.



During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw.

In the second attempt, Arshad broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the in fourth attempt to remain on top of the list.

In the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.



Arshad Nadeem beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m



This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan.



