Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson love 'just a PR stunt', accuse fans

Kim Kardashian is accused of having a fake relationship with Pete Davidson.

The Internet thinks the 41-year-old will go on to date CNN political contributor Van Jones amid her newly single status.

"Nobody cares about Pete and Kim's PR relationship when we all know she’s been quietly dating Van Jones of CNN," one person tweeted.

Another agreed: "Can Kim Kardashian just make her relationship with Van Jones public now?"

While a third called out: "So Kim and Pete was a PR stunt. We all (saw) that coming…. but her real man is Van Jones."

Kim Kardashian went on to date Pete Davidson after her split from Kanye West.The billionaire was declared legally single by LA court by the end of 2021.