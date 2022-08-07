Pakistan reports 644 daily COVID-19 infections, positivity rate drops below 3%

Pakistan sees consistent drop in COVID-19 cases. — AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to decline in Pakistan with the country reporting 644 fresh cases during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning.

The new cases took the overall caseload to 1,559,201 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The country has posted zero COVID-19 deaths for the last two days. The last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 5 when two patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths stand at 30,505, according to the NIH data.

The country reported 644 infections when 22,126 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, according to the NIH data. The country's positivity rate has come down to 2.81%.





A day earlier, the country reported 673 cases, while on Friday, the daily count was 750.



Despite the lower daily count, the tally of active cases in the country has surged to 9,399 - the highest in the last two weeks, according to the data. The last time the active case count grew past 10,000 was on July 16 when the number of cases stood at 10,003.

The NIH said 164 patients are still being treated in intensive-care units (ICU) of different hospitals in the country.