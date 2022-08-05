Pakistan Vs India clash in Commonwealth Games: Live updates of Inam's fight against Punia

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s Inam Butt will take on India’s Deepak Punia on Friday in the finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
The wrestler defeated South Africa’s Edward Lessing by 5-3 in Men's Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event's semi-final, ensuring a medal for Pakistan.
Two Pakistani wrestlers Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar have reached the finals in the 86kg and 125kg category, respectively. Pakistan’s Inayatullah will fight for the bronze medal following his loss in the semi final.
Zaman Anwar will fight Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi in the final game of the Men's Freestyle 125kg category, while Inayatullah will compete against Scotland’s Ross Connelly for the Bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 65kg category.
