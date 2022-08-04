Khloé Kardashian not happy with Tristan Thompson behavior: ‘Huge kick in the teeth’

File Footage

Khloé Kardashian reportedly not happy with her former flame Tristan Thompson after news broke out that he was spotted with mystery woman in Greece.



The reality TV star, who is all set to welcome her second baby via surrogacy soon with her serial cheater ex, has to deal with fresh wave of hurt seeing Thompson flirting around.

The baby was conceived in November last year, before the Good American co-founder learned about the NBA player’s paternity scandal after which the two called it quits.

"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider told Star Magazine. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways."

"It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor," the insider added.

However, despite Thompson’s cheating scandals, Kardashian has “zero doubt” he will show up for their second bundle of joy, claimed the source.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True," the insider noted.

Previously, an insider told Page Six, “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again.”

“This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together,” the source noted.