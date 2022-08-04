Sophie Turner surprises fans with rare snap of baby bump during second pregnancy

Sophie Turner marks her return on social media with a never-before-seen picture of herself just weeks after welcoming her second baby with husband Joe Jonas.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Game of Thrones alum, 26, flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a throwback photo from her second pregnancy.
Sophie was seen putting her pregnant belly on full display while wearing leggings, a black top, and a puffer jacket.
She captioned the post, "Full of baby."
Back in July, Sophie and Joe’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that the adorable couple expanded their family by welcoming a baby girl.
The newborn joined big sister Willa, 2, who the couple welcomed in July 2020.
While Sophie kept a tight lip on her second pregnancy for months, she eventually broke her silence on the news in May. "We're so excited to be expanding the family," Sophie shared with Elle UK for the June 2022 issue. "It's the best blessing ever."
