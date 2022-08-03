Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday plans disclosed

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has disclosed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday plans, saying that it will be a 'low-key birthday' as the royal couple’s California circle remains small.



The Daily Star quoted Kinsey as saying that the event will be ‘intimate.’

The royal expert believes, ‘I imagine Meghan's birthday might be an intimate dinner at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito. Maybe David Foster and Katharine McPhee also got a babysitter and are there to talk shop and celebrate the Duchess.”

She continued: "Meghan loves to be in the kitchen so I do think she would wait to do the sweet treats and cake with Archie and Lili.

"They might even bake and decorate themselves. I think we can expect a low key birthday for Meghan this year."

"Maybe Prince Harry would gift her a new piece of jewellery that is somehow related to their babies. Their birthstones or initials," Kinsey added.

Meghan Markle will turn 41 on Thursday, August 4.