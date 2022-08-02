Chris Rock has 'no plans' to reach out to Will Smith following Oscars apology

Will Smith spoke out last week for the first time in four months to issue an apology to Chris Rock for the infamous slap at this year's Oscars.
In a YouTube video, Will explained what went down behind the scenes and asked for forgiveness from not just Chris' family and the public, but also Chris himself.
"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out," Will said.
He added, "I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."
It turns out that Chris probably won't be ready to talk anytime soon — at least according to sources close to him.
"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," an insider told ET, adding that Chris knows Will wants him to publicly accept his apology.
Unfortunately, the source says that they believe the timing of the apology was more for Will's best interest, not for Chris.
"He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," they added.
While Chris hasn't made any public statements about the future of his relationship with Will, he did say he's "not a victim" in the situation.
Johnny Depp sexually assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard with a liquor bottle because of his alleged medical condition...
Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seok Jin and Jung Eun Ji all set to star in tvN's upcoming thriller series 'Blind'
Stray Kids' Bang Chan shares a wholesome moment with NMIXX's Lily when he meets her at ISAC 2022
Prince William’s conversation with English footballer has been revealed by a lip-reading expert
Joey King reveals she’s going to work on Netflix’s new project Uglies
Kendall Jenner confirms her romance with Devin Booker as she drops a picture of her beau on Instagram