Chris Rock has 'no plans' to reach out to Will Smith following Oscars apology

Seems like Chris Rock isn't ready to make amends with Will Smith over the infamous Oscars slap

Will Smith spoke out last week for the first time in four months to issue an apology to Chris Rock for the infamous slap at this year's Oscars.

In a YouTube video, Will explained what went down behind the scenes and asked for forgiveness from not just Chris' family and the public, but also Chris himself.

"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out," Will said.

He added, "I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

It turns out that Chris probably won't be ready to talk anytime soon — at least according to sources close to him.

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," an insider told ET, adding that Chris knows Will wants him to publicly accept his apology.

Unfortunately, the source says that they believe the timing of the apology was more for Will's best interest, not for Chris.

"He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," they added.

While Chris hasn't made any public statements about the future of his relationship with Will, he did say he's "not a victim" in the situation.