ECP’s verdict proves Imran Khan ‘biggest thief’: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Hailing the ECP’s verdict in the PTI funding case, PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the judgment has proved Imran Khan is the "biggest thief".

The ECP, in its unanimous verdict today, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding from foreign nationals and companies.

Berating the PTI in his hard-hitting press conference following the judgment, Khaqan Abbasi said that Imran Khan received funding worth Rs1.5 billion illegally.

Those who gave funds to Imran Khan include Indian and Israeli citizens, he added.

A huge amount was also received from the US, the PML-N leader said, adding that the law does not allow to accept funds from even a single foreigner.



“If the amount was meant for welfare then how Rs550 million were transferred into the accounts of the political party,” asked the PTI leader.

The whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan, the PML-N leader said, adding “the law will take its course on the matter.”



'ECP fails to prove foreign funding'

On the other hand, PTI leader Farrukh Habib, after a damning verdict by the ECP, said that foreign funding was not proved against the party.

The verdict disappointed those who were pushing the narrative of foreign funding against the PTI, said Farrukh Habib. He maintained that they were of the view that it was a case of prohibited funding but not of foreign funding.

Raising questions over the ECP, the PTI leader said that the IHC had ordered to probe the accounts of all the political parties without any discrimination.

He said that the scrutiny committee tasked to probe the accounts of PTI completed its work on time but the committees established to check the accounts of PPP and PML-N were yet to submit their report.