PM Shahbaz visits Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Shaheed's family

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering Fatiha for Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed. — APP

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza, a high-ranking official of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom last month.

During his visit, PM Shahbaz met with the martyr’s family and paid tribute to his service to the nation.

“No nation can ever be grateful enough to its martyrs for their supreme sacrifice of life,” tweeted the premier.

In his tweet, PM Shahbaz further wrote that the sacrifices of true patriots like him ensure that anti-Pakistan forces will never succeed.



Lieutenant Colonel Mirza was martyred after terrorists abducted and shot him dead last month, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



According to the military's media wing, on the night of July 12/13 a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lt Col Laiq Shaheed, who was serving in DHA Quetta, along with his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning to Quetta after visiting Quaid-e-Azam's residency.