Christy Turlington shows off insane yoga pose during family beach day

Christy Turlington is showing off her insane yoga skills in her most recent Instagram post.

In the Friday post, the 53-year-old supermodel took to social media to show off her yoga skills while hitting the beach with family.

In the photo, she could be seen balancing her bodyweight on her elbows while upside down. Despite the difficulty of the move, the beauty smiles in her Athleta gear while reflecting on missed family vacations.

“The thing I missed the most over the last two years was our family trips to the East Coast,” the runway pro captioned the carousel of snaps. I knew I had to get my mom, sisters, and niece involved—we had the most wonderful weekend connecting, reminiscing, and enjoying being in the moment.”

Turlington shared another photo with her mother just one week prior, captioning the sunset snap, “We found our golden light tonight, didn’t we Mama?”



Famous friends were sure to comment on the snaps, with actress Rita Wilson writing, “I can feel the love and energy!”

Model buddies like Helena Christensen and Amber Valletta also shared kind notes while good friend Linda Evangelista added to the comment section, “ This is LOVE.”