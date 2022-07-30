Kate Middleton, Prince William unseen dance video goes viral

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s unseen throwback dance video has gone viral after it was shared on social media.



The video, where the royal couple can be seen partying like normal young people has gone viral shortly after it was uploaded on TikTok.

The video clip has been viewed more than four million times and received over 400,000 likes shortly.

It is based on adorable images of Prince William and Kate enjoying quality time with friends.

The video was posted with caption ‘party hard like normal young people’.

According to the Newsweek, in the viral video numerous pictures were taken in the early 2000s before the wedding of William and Kate in 2011.



In the first few photos, the royal couple can be seen dancing together with other friends.