Prince Harry has 'stopped laughing' after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has become a different person after getting married, says royal expert.
The Duke of Sussex has become a new person after marrying Meghan Markle after undergoing a 'transformation' process.
Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden tells Palace Confidential: "He does often look unhappy.
"When you contrast that just, sort of, you know Google pictures of Harry with, when he was with William and Catherine back in the day.
"He was always the one who was smiling, joking, and laughing."
The Duke, who was once famously known as the 'party prince' amongst media, no longer smiles for the camera, notes the expert.
Mr Eden concluded: "It really has been a transformation since he got married."
