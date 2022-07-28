‘The Crown’ producers reveal 'plan' for death of Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s The Crown is all set to hit the production floors for the sixth and final season.

Ahead of the production, the makers of the acclaimed royal drama have revealed their biggest ‘plan’ on how they should proceed the show in case of the Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The show-makers have their own ‘Operation London Bridge,’ known by its code phrase London Bridge is Down, is the plan for what will happen in U.K. immediately after the death of Queen.

The plan also includes the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

“We have our own version of Operation London Bridge,” a series insider told The New York Post. “This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming.

The Crown’s season five is set to be released in November this year. Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville will portray Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, while Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

The next season is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).