Victoria Beckham celebrates her parents 51st wedding anniversary with special tribute

Victoria Beckham wished her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, on their 51st wedding anniversary with a special tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls dropped snaps of the couple with a heartwarming note for them.

“Happy anniversary!! 51 years!! We love you both so much!!!,” David Beckham’s ladylove captioned the photos.

“Your marriage is an inspiration to us every day,” Victoria added.

The first photograph featured the couple from the back side while they stood in front of a gorgeous lake whereas the second showed them posing for the photo at a dinner table.

“Thank you!!! I’m sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people,” the fashion designer’s mother responded in the comment section.



“Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx” she added.

Victoria’s son Romeo Beckham also dropped some hearts for his grandparents while David shared two images of the couple on his stories on the photo sharing app.

“We love you,” the sports star captioned the first photo. “Happy anniversary. 51 years today.”







