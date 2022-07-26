Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fans ask after she drops cryptic emoji on Travis Scott pic

File Footage

Kylie Jenner sent internet into frenzy after she dropped pregnant emojis in the comment section of her beau Travis Scott latest social media photo.



The Highest In The Room hit-maker shared a picture on Instagram featuring him leaning on a building with his head down.

"Got there in a New York minute," the rapper captioned the photo.

But what attracted the 46 million followers of the father of two was the comment of his ladylove under the picture which had a smiley face with tongue out emoji along with several pregnant brunettes.



"@kyliejenner pregnant again?" one fan asked the reality TV star while another added, "@kyliejenner wait what?"

“OMG??” another user expressed the shock as one fan commented, “3rd baby is coming.”

However, some users were quick to point out that The Kardashian star was just messing around as she just gave birth to couple’s second baby, whose name is still not announced.

"She's all about playing that game," a fan pointed out while another chimed in, "Kylie baby girl you haven’t even introduced your second baby.”

Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster 10 months later. The couple called it quits in 2019 only to reconcile a while later.

They recently announced the birth of their son in February this year.