Lilibet likely to spend quality time with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth is expected to spend quality time with great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as she has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral over the summer.



According to a report by the OK!, the monarch, 96 has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan by inviting them to Balmoral to spend time with her majesty with their children.

Queen has headed to Balmoral on July 21 and will reportedly stay there for next 10 weeks.

Balmoral Estate is Queen’s favourite where she travels every summer.

The Sun, citing a source, reported, "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.”

"They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen.”

Meghan and Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties back in 2020, recently visited UK as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children.