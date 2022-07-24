Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom amid fight with terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in district Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban Tehsil on Saturday, July 23, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.
The military’s media wing added that the troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. However, the 31-year-old resident of Lakki Marwat Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.
The ISPR stated that the military is determined to sanitise the area to ‘eliminate any terrorists’.
