Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

The security forces gunned down four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Dossali, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.
According to the military’s media wing, the four slain terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.
The statement further added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the security operation.
A day earlier, the security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.
The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.
“Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones,”...
“Police officers provided to him are not fulfilling their duties in efficient, well-organised manner” petition says
Court grants bail to Imran Khan on Rs5,000 surety bonds each in 10 cases registered against him for vandalism and arson
PTI says since parties have let go of their ideologies then they should be given uniform electoral symbol and not...
Mushtaq Ahmed asks whether Parliament is “rubber stamp”; Raza Rabbani demands in-camera session
PM Shahbaz Sharif says PTI govt had struck deal with IMF to pass on impact of international prices to masses