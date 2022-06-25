Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

An AFP file photo of security forces' personnel.

The security forces gunned down four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Dossali, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the four slain terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.

The statement further added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the security operation.

A day earlier, the security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.



The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.