Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR





Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Data Khel area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said: “Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.”

During the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, 25, resident of Kotli Sattian, having fought gallantly embraced shahadat (martyrdom), it added.

The ISPR further stated that the area is being cleared to eliminate the possible threat of terrorists.

‘War against terrorism will continue’

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to Shahzeb while reacting to the news of his martyrdom.

He expressed grief over the loss of a precious soldier and prayed that Allah grant patience and comfort to his family.

"The nation is united against terrorism and the war will go on till the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated," the president said.

Two terrorists killed

Last week, two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel of North Waziristan District, the ISPR said at the time.



According to ISPR, security forces had launched the operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," said the ISPR.



It added that the terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces.