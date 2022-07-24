Pakistan sees 3 more people succumb to COVID-19

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.74%. Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning.

With this, Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 30,467.

The country witnessed a minor decline in new COVID-19 infections, reporting 532 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

A day earlier, the country registered 693 cases of the disease during the same period.

As per the latest statistics issued by the NIH, 19,402 diagnostic tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 693 returning positive, indicating a 2.74% positivity ratio.

NIH said 179 coronavirus patients are being treated in critical care units of different medical facilities across the country.