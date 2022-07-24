Pakistan sees 3 more people succumb to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning.
With this, Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll rose to 30,467.
The country witnessed a minor decline in new COVID-19 infections, reporting 532 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.
A day earlier, the country registered 693 cases of the disease during the same period.
As per the latest statistics issued by the NIH, 19,402 diagnostic tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 693 returning positive, indicating a 2.74% positivity ratio.
NIH said 179 coronavirus patients are being treated in critical care units of different medical facilities across the country.
Some 460 million tonnes of plastics were used in 2019, twice as much as 20 years earlier
"We need a new phase — improving the quality of indoor air," according to a study to curb COVID-19 spread
126 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and they are being treated in intensive care units at different...
The WHO called for "urgent" action to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Europe, noting that cases had tripled in the...
“Major events of Eid-ul-Adha and Muharram are near and we have to bring down the rate of COVID-19,” says CM Shah
Production has been halted in the world´s biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian...