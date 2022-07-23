Lee Min Ho, BTS' V, Park Seo Joon and MORE attend VVIP Party

Lee Min Ho, BTS'V, Sandra Park, Park Seo Joon, Lee Jung Jae, and many other well-known actors gathered under one roof for a night of fun and frolic!

The star-studded guest list joined to celebrate the alcohol brand "KHEE," (famous for its Soju) on July 21.

Jung II Woo was also said to be spotted during the event.

BTS'V marked his appearance in a light brown blazer, while Park Seo Joon grabbed the attention for his classy all-black attire. The "tomorrow" actor Lee Soo Hyuk chose a much more casual outfit with plain jeans and a striped shirt.

Sandara Park wore a black Balmain dress, while Hallyu's Lee Min Ho braced the event with his presence.

The event was hosted by the President of Club Sound, who thanked the celebrities' presence via Instagram post and even shared behind-the-scenes clips where the stars could be seen enjoying their time.