Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to release docuseries with The Crown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly being pushed by Netflix to release their reality series by the end of 2022.

Under its multi-million dollar deal, streaming giant Netflix was the Sussexes to clash their show with The Crown for lucrative reasons.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here."

Netflix "wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped" by Harry's tell-all memoir, which is due later this year.

With this fresh project, Netflix is "getting its pound of flesh" from the couple, said a Hollywood source earlier.

The source added: “[Netflix executives] knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year. They don’t want to hold off any longer.”

Meanwhile, the couple is currently filming at their Montecito home to for their docuseries.