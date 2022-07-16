Ivana Trump died from accident, blunt impact injuries, medical report confirms

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso in an accident, New York's chief medical examiner said on Friday.

The official statement came a day after police confirmed that she was found dead after falling down the stairs at her Manhattan home.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told a news outlet that officers responded to a call at Ivana’s address on the Upper East Side, and found her ‘unconscious and unresponsive.’

The statement added that the death is not suspicious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the statement added that ‘there does not appear to be any criminality.’

Donald Trump, 76, announced her death on Thursday, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He said her "pride and joy" were the couple's three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Donald and Ivana Trump got married in 1977 and later, parted their ways in the early '90s.