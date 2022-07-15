Have Hareem Shah, husband been arrested in Turkey?

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has refuted reports that she has been arrested in Turkey along with her husband while travelling to Muscat.
Reports were circulating on social media about the social media personality being taken into custody at the Turkish airport and a huge amount of gold and foreign currency being recovered from the couple.
However, while talking to Geo.tv, sources close to Hareem have denied such incidents taking place.
Hareem's family sources say that she is currently in Turkey with her husband and both are living a happily married life.
“They had no plans for going to Muscat in recent days, so there is no question of them being arrested at the airport.”
