Queen Elizabeth will return to Buckingham Palace in September: Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth II will be returning to Buckingham Palace in September to carry on the appointment process of new British prime minister.



According to the British media, the new PM will be decided on September 5.

The Express UK reported that Queen Elizabeth will return to the palace from Balmoral for 10 minutes so that the appointment of new Prime Minister is not delayed.

Royal expert Richard Eden, while writing for Mail Online, says “Conservative grandee Sir Graham Brady said the new party leader would be announced on Monday, September 5. However, the Queen is due to be at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral, then.

“It means the Tory leader would have to travel to the Aberdeenshire castle to meet the monarch for the first time and be asked formally to form a Government.

“This meeting, or 'audience', is known as 'kissing hands'.

After the appointment, the new Prime Minister heads straight to 10 Downing Street.

“But it's more likely that the Queen would be expected to return from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace or Windsor, so the process of entering Downing Street was not delayed.”