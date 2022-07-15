Khloe Kardashian seems to give another chance to her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby' as much as he can because she 'doesn't see herself as a single mom'.



The reality star, 38, hopes that the 31-year-old basketball star will help her co-parents the newborn as much as he can, a source told People.

Khloe Kardashian wants to keep her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson close by as they welcome their second child, but she has 'no plans to reconcile'.

The Good American designer does not see herself as a 'single mom' and wants the athlete to be there when she and the new child needs him, added the insider.

This comes after several outlets claimed that she has no interest in getting back together with the love rat, who has cheated on her several times, most recently last year when he impregnated Maralee Nichols.