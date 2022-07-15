 
Thursday July 14, 2022
Sci-Tech

Instagram restored after being down worldwide

Photo-sharing app restored functions after an almost two-hour outage

By Web Desk
July 15, 2022
Instagram Logo. Photo— Times of India
Instagram users had a sigh of relief in Pakistan and across the globe after the platform restored functions following an almost two-hour outage on Friday morning.

At about 1:30am Pakistan time, users in the country, along with thousands across the globe, complained that they were unable to access it.

Down Detector, a website-outage tracker, confirmed Instagram went offline around the world.

"Outages were reported in Pakistan as well as other parts of the world," said  Down Detector.

Screenshot of Down Detector graph Photo— Down dectector
Data collected by the tracker showed that 73% of the outages were reported among Instagram app users, 23% users faced problems while logging in to the app, while 4% of the users reported problems while uploading videos and photos on the platform.

On Thursday evening, micro-blogging website Twitter also went offline in Pakistan and across the globe for about an hour.