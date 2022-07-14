Doja Cat loses 200k followers on Instagram

Doja Cat lost over 200K Instagram followers after denouncing Noah Schnapp for a "borderline snake" leak of her direct conversations.



For exposing their private chats, in which she requested the 17-year-old to match her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, the singer recently attacked the "Stranger Things" actor.

The young actor had shared a TikTok video of their private conversation, in which Doja questioned him through his Instagram direct messages, “Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?"

In response, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the popular series, instructed Doja to DM Quinn on Twitter or Instagram. She appeared to be unable to locate them, though.

Responding to Noah leaking their conversation, the 26-year-old called the Stranger Things actor to be a ‘kid’.

“When you're that young you make mistakes,” she said.

The American singer further continued, “you do dumb s--t, you say dumb s--t, you f--k up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f--k ups so I don't f--k up again.”

According to Social Blade, a social media analytics firm, Doja's Instagram following has decreased since the drama started, going from 24.34 million to 24.14 million in less than a week. In the same period, Schnapp's fan base grew from 24.25 million to 25.17 million.