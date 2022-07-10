When Thailand King abducted his own daughter: Read On

Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand, also known as Rama X, has a wealth of £24billion.

He lives a luxurious and controversial life with his wives and mistresses in Bavaria, Germany.

He shared a daughter with his first wife, Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara and five more children with actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth.

Daily Star noted, "After divorcing his wife he then married Yuvadhida before they broke up two years later and she and all the children moved to Britain."

"Fuming, the prince abducted his daughter and took her back to Thailand - but not before hanging up posters around the palace accusing his former wife of adultery.

"His daughter was given the title of princess but his wife and sons were all stripped of their titles," notes the publication.