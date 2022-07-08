Prince Harry receives good news amid cheating claims

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a good news amid rumours he cheated on his wife Meghan Markle with a mystery woman.



According to reports, a judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday a newspaper article about the Duke's legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements was defamatory, paving the way for him to take his libel claim to trial.

The good news was shared by Meghan Markle’s friend royal biographer Omid Scobie in a tweet.

He tweeted, “Breaking: An article in The Mail on Sunday about the Prince Harry's legal claim against the British Home Office has just been ruled as defamatory by a High Court judge. The tabloid claimed he tried to keep his legal fight about security with the government “a secret”.

Prince Harry is suing the newspaper for libel over an article in February which alleged he had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection, and that his aides had then tried to put a positive spin on it, according to the Reuters.

"I am satisfied that these meanings are defamatory at common law," the judge, Matthew Nicklin, ruled.