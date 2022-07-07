Nicole Kidman takes a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book as she sports Catwoman-style eyewear in Paris

Nicole Kidman took a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book as she sported an extreme eyewear during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies star, 55, looked different as she sported the ‘Catwoman’-style eyewear, previously worn by the reality TV star.

She teamed it with a figure-hugging scoop-neck bodysuit with long sleeves, and larger-than-life baggy jeans for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The pair of sunglasses, from the French fashion brand Balenciaga, covered the majority of Kidman’s face as she left a fitting with the brand.



Nicole Kidman also wore a cross necklace and simple elegant chain, and added bracelet and rings to her immaculately manicured hands. A pair of pointed-heel court shoes and a black leather clutch bag elevated her look.