Elle Macpherson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Elle Macpherson cut a glamorous figure as she was spotted in London after being trolled for 'editing' her snaps during PFW.



She was at several Paris Fashion Week shows including Dior and ALAÏA.

Following her jaunt to the French capital, Elle was seen arriving at the Eurostar terminal at Kings Cross St Pancras in London on Wednesday.

The supermodel, 58, looked typically stylish in a red suede jacket and white jeans, which were embroidered with a gold cross print and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

Fans are blown away by Elle’s chic look as she styled her daytime attire with a white T-shirt and printed silk scarf, while she also added a pair of studded beige Birkenstocks.

The mother of two completed her outfit with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a selection of gold jewellery.

On Monday, Elle joined A-listers Naomi Watts and Zoe Saldana at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Dior show.

Although she put on several stunning displays while in Paris, Elle did confuse fans when she uploaded a picture of herself that appeared to have been doctored.