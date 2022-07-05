Prince William, Kate Middleton strict dress code for Wimbledon unveiled

Prince William and Kate Middleton are to follow the special dress code policy at Wimbledon, regardless of their royal status.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who often enjoy the games from the Royal Watch box, must dress in smart attire sans important clothing items they otherwise wear.
While Wimbledon focuses on guests wearing a suit or jacket, they are not allowed to wear hats to allow everybody to see the game.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate arrived at Wimbledon to see the championship.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to fans as they crossed the bridge from the millennium building into Centre Court after entering at the SW19 grounds," notes The Sun.
Thor: Love and Thunder' will have Christian Bale making his MCU debut as the antagonist Gorr, the god butcher
Johnny Depp reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed Wave Set, their second child together, in September 2021
Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis”
A royal expert thinks that the Royal Family may've buried bullying report against Meghan Markle to maintain 'peace'
The future Queen consorts, Camilla and Kate Middleton, are said to share a ‘warm relationship’